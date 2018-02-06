The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three prisoners accused of murdering an inmate at Wormwood Scrubs jail appeared in court on Tuesday (February 6).

Khader Saleh, 25, was repeatedly stabbed in the category B prison in west London, which has a capacity of 1,279 inmates, on Wednesday (January 31).

The father-of-one was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

Ahmed Khayre, 21, Enton Marku, 20, and Khalif Dibbassey, 21, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with murder.

The Recorder of London, Nicholas Hilliard QC, remanded all three defendants in custody.

Dutch national Khayre, of HMP Belmarsh, British national Marku, of HMP Wandsworth, and French national Dibbassey, of HMP High Down, will return to court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 24.

A provisional trial date was set for July 23, with an estimated time length of up to four weeks.

