Three prisoners at Wormwood Scrubs have been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of an inmate .

Khader Saleh died at the west London prison on Wednesday (January 31), prompting police to launch a murder investigation.

His family slammed the "absolutely shocking" conditions within the Victorian-built prison.

The three men appeared at Willesden Magistrates court on Friday (February 2).

They are:

Ahmed Khyre, 21



Kalif Dibbassey, 21

Enton Marku, 20

A 23-year-old man, also a Wormwood Scrubs inmate, who arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.

The three men charged with murder are due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (February 6).

