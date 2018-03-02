The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A petition demanding justice for Khader Saleh, who died after being stabbed in Wormwood Scrubs Prison in January, has gathered more than 2,000 signatures in less than a week.

The 25-year-old father-of-one was found stabbed to death in his prison cell on January 31.

His sudden death came a month after an inspection found high levels of violence among inmates at the Shepherd's Bush institution, which was also chronically short staffed and lacking food supplies.

Four weeks on and Khader's family are still demanding justice for a young father who has left behind a 20-year-old wife and a two year-old son.

An online petition started by Khader's 65-year-old mother, Amina Dualeh, on Friday (February 23) calls for government changes to the prison system so "inmates are safe" and to "make sure this doesn't happen again".

(Image: Frederica Miller)

Mrs Dualeh wrote on the Change.org page: "My son should have been safe and if prisons are failing to do so because they are under-staffed or under pressure, the government should help by funding and providing more assistance so inmates and security officers are safe."

The petition has gathered 2,056 signatures in six days and needs 2,500 before it is submitted to the Prime Minister.

(Image: Salma Hassan)

Following the December prison inspection of Wormwood Scrubs, Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke said it painted "an extremely concerning picture" .

You can sign the petition here.

Wormwood Scrubs inmates Ahmed Khayre, 21, Enton Marku, 20, and Khalif Dibbassey, 21, all appeared at the Old Bailey charged with Mr Saleh's murder on February 6.

The Recorder of London, Nicholas Hilliard QC, remanded all three defendants in custody.

Dutch national Mr Khayre, of HMP Belmarsh, British national Mr Marku, of HMP Wandsworth, and French national Mr Dibbassey, of HMP High Down, will return to court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 24.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.