The mother of Wormwood Scrubs widow, Salma Hassan, has described her 20-year-old daughter's heartbreak a week after her husband was killed while on remand in prison.

Father-of-one, Khader Saleh, was found with multiple stab wounds in his Wormwood Scrubs prison cell on the evening of January 31.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following his death, his young wife Salma Hassan, who recently moved to Stonebridge, Brent, has been left to bring up their two-year-old son, Ahmed, alone.

Speaking to getwestlondon, Salma's mum, Nadiya Muhammed, spoke of her daughter's utter heartbreak.

Mrs Muhammed, 46, said: "She's in a very bad way, she won't stop crying and can't eat.

"She just keeps on looking at his (Khader's) picture and crying.

"She only just moved to a new house yesterday (February 6), there's family staying with her but she still feels very alone.

"She keeps asking 'Why did this happen?'".

Mrs Muhammed added: "She wants justice for her and her son - she's very emotional, she's only 20 - she's a widow at 20!"

Mrs Muhammed said she is helping her daughter to care for her two-year-old while she grieves.

Wormwood Scrubs inmates Ahmed Khayre, 21, Enton Marku, 20, and Khalif Dibbassey, 21, all appeared at the Old Bailey charged with Mr Saleh's murder on Tuesday (February 6).

The Recorder of London, Nicholas Hilliard QC, remanded all three defendants in custody.

Dutch national Khayre, of HMP Belmarsh, British national Marku, of HMP Wandsworth, and French national Dibbassey, of HMP High Down, will return to court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 24.

