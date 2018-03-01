The video will start in 8 Cancel

An investigation has been launched following the death of a second Wormwood Scrubs inmate in less than four weeks.

A Prison Service spokesman told getwestlondon that prisoner Ketheeswaren Kunarathnam died in custody on February 23.

He was 45-years-old.

His death follows that of 25-year-old Khader Saleh, who was stabbed at the troubled Victorian prison on January 31.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “HMP Wormwood Scrubs prisoner Ketheeswaren Kunarathnam died in custody on Friday February 23 2018.



“As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

“Our sincere condolences are with Mr Kunarathnam’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Since his death Mr Saleh's 20-year-old widow described her heartbreak and called for justice .

His family also described the condition at the prison as "absolutely shocking" .

A protest also took place outside the prison on February 15 (see video above).

