An inmate at Wormwood Scrubs prison who was stabbed to death has been identified by police as Saleh Khader.

Emergency services were called to the Shepherd's Bush jail at around 3.19pm on Wednesday (January 31) to reports of a man suffering stab wounds.

Paramedics pronounced the 25-year-old inmate dead at the scene and his next of kin were notified.

Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Thursday that they were "confident" the victim was Saleh Khader.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out in due course.

Four other inmates at the Category B prison were arrested on suspicion of murder, including two 21-year-olds as well as a 20-year-old and a 23-year-old.

They remained in police custody on Thursday morning as detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command investigate the case.

A report published just a month before the death raised the issue of increasing levels of violence at the prison, as well as the ease with which contraband could be smuggled in through broken windows in the perimeter wall.

After a similar report in 2015, a staff member told the prisons inspector they "wouldn't keep a dog in there".

The prison was at the time being run by now defunct government contractor Carillion.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice said in December that they had been working closely with Carillion to urgently improve conditions at Wormwood Scrubs.

