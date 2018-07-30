Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hero Hillingdon neighbour helped a 92-year-old WW2 veteran get his TV back 19 months after his home was ransacked.

Pensioner Bill Rowell was "very happy" to get his 40 inch TV back after his house was broken into in February 2016.

Several items were stolen from Mr Rowell's home and to start with police had little information with which to trace the thief.

But vital information provided by a good Samaritan neighbour led to a successful conviction and to Mr Rowell's TV being returned.

According to police, the neighbour said they'd spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area just before the break in and passed its details on to police.

Officers were able to trace the car back to an incident where a driver made off from a petrol station without paying for fuel. CCTV from the garage was used to identify the suspect and led to his arrest and subsequent 30-month court sentence,

A heart-warming Instagram post shows Mr Rowell and DC Imane, the detective in charge of his case, both holding the returned TV.

A Hillingdon Police spokesman wrote: "DC Imane from Hillingdon CID got to deal with one of the best parts of being a police officer recently – returning property to its rightful owner.



"Officers attended the suspect’s home address after his arrest and recovered the TV which has now been returned to its rightful, and very happy, owner."