Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Records have revealed the areas of west London which were hit by deadly Nazi V2 bombs towards the end of the Second World War.

The long-range missile was a lethal innovation that could travel faster than the speed of sound and hit a target hundreds of miles away with horrifying precision.

The V2 bomb blasts a crater 20 metres wide and eight metres deep, throwing up around 3,000 tonnes of debris into the air.

It was so quick and so deadly, the sound of one coming your way was heard after the explosion had actually happened.

The first of the deadly campaign, launched by the Nazis as revenge for Allied bombings, hit Chiswick at dinner time on September 8, 1944.

At 6.41pm, the bomb hit Staveley Road, near Chiswick station, and killed two residents.

One of the casualties was three-year-old Rosemary Ann Clarke, who lived at 1 Staveley Road and died at West Middlesex County Hospital on the same day.

Ada Harrison, 68, died at 3 Staveley Road.

Below are how many bombs exploded in each part of west London, according to wrsonline.

Barnes 3

Battersea 2

Chelsea 1

Chiswick 1

Ealing 1

Hammersmith 1

Harrow 4

Hayes 2

Kensington 1

Kingston 1

Ruislip 1

Twickenham 1

Uxbridge 1