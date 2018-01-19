The video will start in 8 Cancel

The date has been set for the 2018 World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) in London .

It will take place on what will hopefully be a warm Saturday June 9 with more than 1,000 cyclists expected to ditch their clothes and take part.

Despite the "cheeky" nature of the event, the world-wide initiative has a serious points - to protest against against oil dependency and the way the cult of the car dominates our lives, as well as a celebration of the individuality of the human body.

Organisers are hoping bumper crowds will witness and cheer on the spectacle as the Trooping The Colour Queen's birthday parade will take place in the capital earlier that same day.

The route will take participants through the heart of London and past some its most famous sites.

Organisers are hoping naked cyclists will again sing a memorable Happy Birthday to the Queen as they streak past Buckingham Palace.

The event is free to take part in and open to cyclists of any age.

Families are welcome but children should be accompanied by their parent or guardian and should be appropriately dressed.

Clothing is optional and cyclists are advised riders to wear shoes for safety reasons.

Participants should be clothed before the official start of the ride and not spend an unnecessarily long time dressing at the end.

Participants of the annual event - the 15th year running it has taken place in the capital - also adorn themselves in colourful patterns and slogans, fly flags, or wear fancy dress.

Cyclists are advised to bring a rucksack, panniers or a bicycle basket to carry belongings, as there is no place to leave them during the ride.

If the weather is hot suncream is highly recommended!

The ride is also cleared in advance with police by WNBR organisers.

The event will take place on on the afternoon of June 9, with multiple start points converging into a 1,000-plus rider peleton.

For further details go to the London WNBR website .

