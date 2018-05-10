Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Swiss Cottage gyratory is set for a major overhaul this summer as Transport for London plan to totally redesign the junction.

Work begins at the junction in mid-July, as Cycle Superhighway 11 is built through the area, and a new public open space is created.

Plans include the removal of the gyratory system in favour of a two-way working junction in Finchley Road and Adelaide Road.

Avenue Road will be closed to general traffic, but include a bus lane and a stepped cycle track. The rest of the road will be redeveloped into a public space above Swiss Cottage Underground station.

TfL believe the scheme will take just over a year to complete, with the estimated end date for works set for September 2019. The body believes the change will make the junction safer for cyclists and pedestrians an encourage non-polluting and more active travel for people living, working or passing through.

(Image: Transport for London)

However the scheme has only received 60% support from the 6,000 public responses to TfL's consultation on the works. In order to combat fears of increased traffic on minor roads, TfL has used traffic modelling to change road conditions and traffic light timings to reduce traffic flow on minor roads.

The Superhighway will the travel down Avenue Road, one of London's most elite addresses, towards Regent's Park, Park Crescent and Portland Place.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: "I'm delighted that work will be getting underway in a matter of weeks on the first section of CS11.

(Image: Transport for London)

"High-quality segregated cycle routes play a crucial role in keeping cyclists safe, and also encourage more Londoners to cycle as part of their everyday routine.

"Our plans will improve the environment around Swiss Cottage and make this busy junction safer for everyone who lives and works in the area.

"We've been working very closely with the council to look at the consultation results to ensure the views of local residents are taken on board, and the amended plans will both mitigate any impact on traffic in surrounding roads, and provide substantial benefits for pedestrians too."