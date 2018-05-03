The video will start in 8 Cancel

Construction work has restarted on a 120-flat tower block in Hayes after it spent three years standing half-built.

The Blyth Road tower block, which can be seen from Hayes & Harlington station, has remained dormant since June 2015 when the original developers, Woodlands Social Housing, went into administration.

The site is due to create 120 new homes in the area, 97 of which will be affordable, and was purchased by Paradigm Housing after Woodlands collapsed.

However the site remained abandoned for three years, while Paradigm "explored their options" .

Speaking to getwestlondon in 2016, Paradigm blamed EU regulations for the delay in resuming work at the site.

In July 2017 Paradigm applied for "non-material" changes to the original planning permission, which was granted in September 2012.

Amendments to floorplans, elevations and landscaping of the 11-storey building were agreed by Hillingdon Council .

(Image: Google Maps)

In April, work resumed at the site after almost three years of inactivity. Paradigm estimate that the entire project will be completed by the end of 2020.

A spokeswoman for Paradigm said: "We are pleased to have appointed a new contractor C Field Construction Limited to complete the development at Blyth Road, Hayes.

"We spent some time exploring all the options for this site after the previous contractor folded and are pleased we are now able to deliver on our original plan to provide 120 much-needed homes for the area.

"Work started in April and will be completed by the end of 2020."