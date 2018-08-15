Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the country's favourite bargain stores is coming to Northolt - and we don't have long to wait until it is open.

Yes, Lidl will be opening a brand new store in Ruislip Road after being given the go ahead by Ealing Borough Council in January this year.

And, seven months later, construction work on converting a building on the road into a supermarket has now begun.

The supermarket giant has confirmed it will work with construction firm Excell Construction to fit out the store.

Getting the store ready is expected to take up to six months and it is hoped that the new store will open its doors sometime in early 2019 - creating up to 40 jobs.

"There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now in a position to start the fit out," said Lidl UK's regional head of property, Olu Johnson.

"We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far, and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development."

The bargain supermarket already has 710 stores nationwide and has plans to expand further with the opening of 50 additional shops this year.