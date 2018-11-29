Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A CCTV appeal has been launched after an irate passenger threw the contents of a bottle of alcohol at DLR station staff.

The staff member at Woolwich Arsenal DLR station was attacked late on September 8 at the station after telling a passenger that he could not board the train with an open bottle of alcohol.

British Transport Police says the passenger grew angry, got off the train, and threw the contents of the bottle on to the staff member.

Drinking and carrying open containers of alcohol has been banned on tubes, trams, buses and DLR services since 2008, being one of then-mayor Boris Johnson's key manifesto promises.

A CCTV image was released by British Transport Police, who hope that the man pictured can be identified as he may have information which could help their investigation.

If you know who he is then contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 732 of 08/09/2018.

