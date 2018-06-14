Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who lost friends in the Grenfell Tower fire has described how she spends hours every day for the last year tending to the memorial wall near the block.

Teresa Griffin, who lives opposite the scene of the devastating fire, described ploughing "a fortune" into the upkeep of the site, which has become a place of pilgrimage for the bereaved.

She lost friends Denis Murphy and Steve Power in the fire, while her daughter was friends with 12-year-old victim Jessica Urbano Ramirez.

The narrow passage down the side of the Latymer Christian Centre was transformed into a shrine following the fire on June 14 last year.

At first it was plastered in missing posters, but gradually white card was placed on the wall, while candles lined its base. It is now covered in handwritten tributes.

In recent days, a tree was donated by the church and blooming flower beds were installed.

Floral tributes fill the corner of the wall under cover of a gazebo, where Ms Griffin was sweeping and tidying on Thursday morning.

Speaking exactly one year on from the disaster, the 55-year-old said: "Two days after it happened my daughter was coming here because she lost Jessica.

"It was a mess and the flowers had started to rot and tributes were lying on top of each other so I went to the Christian Centre saying 'I will take it on' and I did."

The duty has brought with it exposure to all varieties of grief - and Ms Griffin said she has met every bereaved family since the tragedy.

Some pay their respects silently, but others want someone to talk to, she said.

She continued: "I just spoke to a lady whose ex-partner passed. I hadn't seen her since and I didn't know what to say."

But on Wednesday night (June 13) she had laughed heartily with another bereaved relative, who told her: "I needed that."

Ms Griffin continued: "I love doing it, I have met so many families, every family that lost someone in Grenfell.

"We get regular visitors that come, there is a special kinship, I can't explain it. There are really lovely friendships that have come from the fire.

"Before I knew them by face but I didn't know the family."

The 39-year resident of the area has tended to the shrine through every season, including a trip to shovel snow over winter.

"It has cost me a fortune in flowers," she said.

"I pay for everything - the lights and candles and solar lights and batteries.

"I wouldn't if my life depended on it take money from the council."

Ms Griffin had also helped create several hand-painted canvases that were taped to nearby railings, along with the laminated names of every victim.

Yards from the now-covered tower, one canvas says: "Measures put in place to makeGrenfell Tower look better. No measures put in place to keep residents safe."

Teddy bears were also donated by department store Harrods, Ms Griffin said.

"They were beautiful teddies. Every victim under six had a teddy (next to their name) but any over six we just put a star."