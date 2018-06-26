The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman who was struck by a train at Ladbroke Grove remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A spokesman for British Transport Police confirmed that the woman sustained serious injuries following the incident on Monday afternoon (June 25) at 4.05pm.

Cricle line Tube services were suspended while paramedics and police dealt with the scene. They have since declared the incident "not suspicious".

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics before she was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where she is still fighting for her life.

Police closed off the area around Ladbroke Grove station following the incident, which is now being investigated in order to discover how the woman ended up on the tracks.

Service was temporarily suspended on the Circle line following the incident on the Edgware Road to Hammersmith branch of the line. Delays on the line persisted throught Monday but a normal service resumed on Tuesday (June 26).

A spokesman for the Met Police said after the incident: “Officers were called to Ladbroke Grove Underground station at 4.05pm following reports that a woman has been struck by a train.

“Officers and Paramedics from London Ambulance Service are treating the woman at the scene for serious injuries.

“Officers are working to establish how the woman came to be on the tracks.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”