A woman who dozed off while waiting on a Piccadilly line Tube platform woke up to find a man kissing her.

The woman had stepped off a Piccadilly line train at 5.10am on Sunday (January 21) at Finsbury Park when she realised she was at the wrong station.

She was waiting on a bench at the front of the Finsbury Park London Underground platform when she fell asleep only to wake up moments later to a man kissing her.

She pushed the man away and he ended up boarding a Victoria line train heading north.

British Transport release has released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak with who they believe may have information to assist their sexual assault investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 97 of 21/01.

