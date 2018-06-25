The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police and paramedics rushed to scene and train services were suddenly stopped after a woman was hit by a train at Ladbroke Grove.

A woman was struck by a Circle Line train at about 4.05pm on Monday (June 25) at the busy station.

Circle line services were suspended due to reports of a “person on the track” at the station.

British Transport Police and paramedics of the London Ambulance Service rushed to attend to the woman who was struck by the train.

She was treated at the scene the serious injuries following her discovery on the tracks.

(Image: @mrjoshuahh)

The incident in not being treated as suspicious by BTP officers.

Large numbers of police and paramedics were seen in the area close to the station, with sections of the street cordoned off.

Police cars and ambulances were massed along Ladbroke Grove in response to the life-threatening impact on the tracks.

Services between Edgware Road and Hammersmith were stopped due the woman being injured on the tube line.

(Image: @mrjoshuahh)

Circle and Hammersmith and City lines tweeted to warn passengers of the disruption caused by the shocking incident.

The incident in now being investigating to establish how the woman ended up on the tracks.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: “Officers were called to Ladbroke Grove Underground station at 4.05pm today following reports that a woman has been struck by a train.

“Officers and Paramedics from London Ambulance Service are treating the woman at the scene for serious injuries.

(Image: @mrjoshuahh)

“Officers are working to establish how the woman came to be on the tracks.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

Transport for London tweeted about the circle line service saying: “We currently have no service on the line between Hammersmith and Edgware Road.

“This is due to a person on the track.”