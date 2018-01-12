Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman from Ealing, who was seriously injured in a crash last year, has embarked on a mission to swim 100 miles to raise funds for the London's Air Ambulance.

Nicky Defries, of Acton, is reliant on crutches and unable to do many forms of exercise after being involved in a serious road traffic on July 12.

In January, Mrs Defries committed to swimming 100 miles before the one year anniversary of the crash to raise money for London's Air Ambulance.

After embarking on the mammoth task, the Acton resident said she wants to give something back to the charity which helped her in her hour of need.

“I am still on crutches, I can't run or hike,” Mrs Defries said. “However, I am and always have been a swimmer and the day my doctors told me I could swim again was a celebratory day for me.

“I have never done anything like this before, but I want to give back to this amazing service that was there when I needed it.”

London's Air Ambulance is a charity providing pre-hospital care at the time of critical, life-threatening situations, such as serious traffic collisions. It serves ten million people who live, work and commute within the M25.

Laura Griffiths, general manager of Everyone Active in Acton, where Mrs Defries will take on the swimming challenge, said staff are behind her “every step of the way”.

“We are extremely honoured that Nicky has chosen to undertake such a fantastic feat at our centre,” she said.

“London's Air Ambulance is a very worthwhile cause and we are behind her every step of the way.”

