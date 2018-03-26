The video will start in 8 Cancel

A violent robber grabbed a womans handbag and rings before making an escape on a waiting moped in South Kensington .

The man grabbed the 50-year-old woman from behind and demanded she hand over her rings, in Harrington Gardens.

He then grabbed the lady's left hand and forcibly removed two rings, before pushing her to the ground and stealing her handbag, leaving her with minor hand injuries.

As the man made off, he stumbled and dropped one of the rings and made off on a scooter driven by a second man.

Police were called to the scene at 1pm on Wednesday (March 21) and have released a CCTV image of their suspect as part of their investigation.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The man is described as six feet tall, speaking with a cockney accent and wearing black clothes and a black helmet.

Police are also seeking the getaway driver on the moped, also described as six feet tall, and wearing a high visibility jacket.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Anyone who witnessed the incident, recognises the suspects or has any information should contact Kensington and Chelsea CID on 0208 246 0148. You call also tweet police @MetCC.



Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .

