A young woman who threatened Hillingdon shop staff and residents at knifepoint before robbing them of cash has been jailed for six years.

Paige Renew, 23, of no fixed abode, "showed no remorse" after carrying out a string of "brazen" knifepoint robberies, burglary and theft in Hillingdon in February.

She and an unknown associate targeted two Hillingdon shops where they held staff at knifepoint and demanded they hand over cash.

A shop in Rockingham Road was the first targeted on February 9, Renew and her co-conspirator made off with the store's till despite staff trying to fend them off.

Renew stole £170 from a Cowley Road shop on February 29 after entering and threatening the member of staff behind the counter with a knife.

Renew also targeted members of the public, aged from 35 to 92, at Hillingdon cash machines. She threatened victims who had just withdrawn money and pulled a knife on one of them, threatening to use it if he didn't handover the cash.

Renew was quickly identified and arrested by police after they viewed CCTV at the various locations.

According to police during interview, Renew declined to answer questions but with crystal clear CCTV and a strong case built up against her and she was charged and put before the court.

She was was sentenced to six years in jail for five offences at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday, July 25.



Detective Cosntable Woolford, who led the investigation said: “Paige Renew caused the victims physical, emotional and financial harm and showed no remorse for the trauma she put them through. She committed the offences whilst on bail from the court and most occurred during broad daylight. Her brazen offending increased with her greed and the belief that she wouldn’t be caught.”