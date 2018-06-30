The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 50-year-old woman who requires urgent medical care for a "serious illness" disappeared from a hospital in west London on Friday (June 29).

Lorna Mitchell went missing from hospital at 2pm while awaiting treatment for a serious illness.

Police said her "health may deteriorate the longer that she is not receiving care."

The 50-year-old, who left the hospital without warning, lives in Kensington and Chelsea but it is not known where she might be.

Lorna may be wearing a pink top, loose trousers, slippers, black turban and a cannula in her arm.

Police are now appealing for members of the public to look out for the 50-year-old and come forward with any information.

Anyone who sees Lorna is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 18MIS025895.