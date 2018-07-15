The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman was allegedly attacked moments away from West Drayton railway station on Saturday night (July 14).

Police attended reports of a woman being assaulted in Station Road, near the Railway Arms pub, shortly before 8pm.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and taken to a west London police station, where remains in police custody on Sunday (July 15).

According to police the woman and the man involved in the incident were known to each other.

The woman was not seriously injured in the alleged attack.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 7.55pm on Saturday to reports of a woman assaulted in Station Road, West Drayton.

"Officers attended and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of assault; he remains in custody at a west London police station."



Police continue to make enquiries into the reported assault.