A man repeatedly rubbed himself against a woman as she stood on board a packed Tube train during rush hour.

British Transport Police has released a CCTV image of a man they are wishing to speak to after the woman was repeatedly assaulted on board a District Line train.

The victim boarded the tube train at Earls Court Underground station at 9.20am on Thursday, June 28, when a man came and stood behind her.

He repeatedly sexually assaulted her by rubbing himself against her on the train, and every time she tried to move, he moved with her.

The woman only managed to shake her attacker when she got a seat at Victoria, at which point the man left the train.

Transport Police are keen to speak with the man in the CCTV image, as they believe he may have important information which could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 161 of 28 June.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.