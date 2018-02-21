The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 78-year-old woman who was dragged under a Central line train after her bag became trapped in its doors remains in hospital recovering from serious injuries.

At around 4pm on January 31, the passenger's bag became trapped in the doors of a westbound train at Notting Hill Gate station.

As the train began to move, the woman was dragged along the platform and into the tunnel before a passenger on the train operated the emergency alarms.

At the time, passengers on board recalled hearing a thud and the woman's screams for help as the train moved away from the station.

Emergency services and London Underground's emergency response unit rescued the passenger from the space between the underside of the train and the tunnel wall.

The woman was rushed to hospital in a life-changing condition, but a Rail Accident Investigation Branch spokesman said on Tuesday (February 20) that she is now recovering from serious injuries.

The RAIB spokesman added: “We have issued an appeal for witnesses to this accident. Were you at Notting Hill Gate station on 31 January?

“Did you witness this event or have any other information you consider relevant? If so, we would like to hear from you.”

(Image: Getty Images)

After being evacuated from the Tube on January 31, passenger Shabana Khan recalled hearing the woman “yelling help” after she fell underneath the train.

“Horrified right now, a woman has fallen under our train carriage," she said on Twitter.

“Heard the thud as the train moved, we're all in tears thinking she's died under our feet but she's alive and stuck under the train yelling help.

"We've been evacuated out of the train.

“They got her bag and coat out from under the door of our carriage, which had got stuck. Everyone tried to stay calm not have panic attacks but all of us [were] in tears.”

The RAIB investigation will determine the actions of the people involved, the process of checking when it is safe for a train to depart and the door control and obstacle detection system.

If you have any information or witnessed the incident at Notting Hill Gate station, click here to report it online.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .