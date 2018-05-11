The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has died after being struck by a rush-hour Tube train in Gloucester Road station on Friday morning (May 11).

Police were called at 7.52am following reports that a person had been struck by a train at the Kensington station.

Gloucester Road was cordoned off in both directions with police and paramedics arrived at the scene.

Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are now working to identify the victim and inform her family.

Speaking to getwestlondon, a spokesman for London Ambulance Service said they sent a number of resources after receiving reports of a person under a train.

He said: "We were called at 7.52am to Gloucester Road to reports of a person under a train.

(Image: @AshTreees)

"We sent an incident response officer, two single responders in cars, and an ambulance crew. London's Air Ambulance was also dispatched by road."Sadly a person was dead at the scene."

A police cordon in Gloucester Road remained in place until around 9.45am.

Tube services were severely disrupted after the incident, with the Circle line completely suspended and the District line closed between Earl's Court and South Kensington.

Tickets were accepted on the local buses and South Western Railway and C2C train services.

(Image: Robert Fleming/@racfleming)

One commuter described the "utter chaos" at rush hour at South Kensington station on Twitter.

Richard Fleming said: "Utter chaos on #picadillyline (South Kensington) in west London due to #districtline shutdown

“Avoid!! Massive overcrowding #LDN #london #westlondon."