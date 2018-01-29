The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 63-year-old woman missing from Edgware, Barnet, was last seen in the early hours of Monday morning (January 29).

Doreen Agyeman is described as 5ft 7in and of large build.

She was last seen wearing a red jacket.

Officers are increasingly concerned for her safety and urge anyone with information about the whereabouts to contact them.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Anyone who has seen Doreen should call police on 101 and quote the reference number CAD 922/29JAN18.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .