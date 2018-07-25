Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was attacked and robbed by a large group of women after filming them being aggressive to an elderly man at Oxford Circus Underground station , police said.

According to British Transport Police (BTP) a group of up to six women rounded on the victim in the walkway from the Victoria Line platforms at around 6.45pm on July 15.

When the group noticed she had started to film them being aggressive to a man in his 60s they reportedly turned on her hauling verbal abuse and knocked her phone from her hand causing her to fall.

When she stood up they attacked her again, both verbally and physically, as she tried to leave.

A man had to intervene so she could get away.

She suffered minor injuries and her bank card was stolen during the assault.

BTP has released CCTV images of women it would like to speak to following the attack.

A BTP spokesman said: "At approximately 6.45pm, a woman witnessed a group of five to six females being aggressive to a man in his sixties and started to film the incident.



"This sparked an angry response from the group of women, who verbally abused the woman in an aggressive manner before knocking her phone out of her hand, and causing her to fall.



"The woman stood up but was attacked again, both verbally and physically, as she tried to leave. A man had to intervene so that she could get away.



"She was left with minor injuries and her bank card was stolen."

Officers would like to speak to the women in these CCTV images because they believe they may have some information which could help the investigation."



Anyone who recognises the women or witnessed the assault is urged to call police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 360 of 24 July. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.