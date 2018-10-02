Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being found injured, alongside a girl and a man, at a Harrow home.

The woman, aged 42, is understood to have suffered injuries which are life-threatening or life-changing, according to a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman.

She was found alongside a 15-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man in a home in the cul-de-sac near South Harrow Underground station on Monday (October 1).

Police were called to the scene at about 1.45pm to reports of three people suffering injuries at an address in Cowen Avenue.

Officers attended alongside three ambulances and a team from London's Air Ambulance, and the injured people were taken to a major trauma centre at a north London hospital for treatment.

Both the 41-year-old man and the 15-year-old girl have now been discharged from hospital, however, the 42-year-old woman remains in hospital. Her injuries are being treated as possibly life-threatening or life-changing.

On Tuesday (October 2) the Met confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection with the injuries, and that officers continue to make enquiries.