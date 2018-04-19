The video will start in 8 Cancel

A motorcycle rider and their passenger have been left in hospital after crashing into a traffic island in Edgware.

A 52-year-old woman is in a critical condition and the 29-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition after the crash in Burnt Oak Broadway.

Metropolitan Police were called to the scene of the crash at around 11.27pm on Wednesday (April 18) along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

The man and the woman were rushed to hospital for treatment, where they remain.

(Image: Google)

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Alperton are investigating the crash.

At present it is not clear which of the two was riding the motorcycle and who was the pillion passenger.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police on 020 8991 9555.