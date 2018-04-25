The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young woman who fell from a building in Shepherd's Bush was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning (April 25).

Emergency services attended reports of a person falling from the Norland House building, in Queensdale Crescent, which is near Westfield Shopping Centre, at 5.50am.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called first of all, with police then alerted, and found a woman in her 20s was fatally injured.

She was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and her death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 5.50am on Wednesday to reports of a woman who had fallen from a building in Queensdale Crescent.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a woman, aged in her 20s, injured.

"She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."