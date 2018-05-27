The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman in her sixties has died following a collision in a supermarket car park in Ruislip.

Police were called to the Sainsbury's, in Long Drive, at 1.15pm on Saturday (May 26) following reports of a collision between a car and two pedestrians.

Officers attended and found two female pedestrians injured.

The first woman, aged 64, was taken to hospital with critical injuries. She died this morning (Sunday) from her injuries.

Her next of kin have been informed.

The second woman, aged in her fifties, was discharged with minor injuries.

The driver, an 86-year-old man, stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

He was arrested for failing to provide a specimen but after being taken to a police station and assessed he was then released under investigation.

Enquiries continue with officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command leading the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is requested to call police on 0208 991 9555 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.