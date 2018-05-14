The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman in her 30s has died after suffering fatal injuries while using a construction vehicle in the garden of her home in Brent on Monday (May 14).

Police arrived in Dollis Hill Avenue along with paramedics, an air ambulance and firefighters after receiving reports of an injured woman, at around 10.19am,

The woman, believed to be aged in her 30s, is reported to have been injured by a construction vehicle she was using in the garden of her home address, in Dollis Hill .

She was rushed to a north London hospital but sadly died a short time later. Her next of kin have been informed and police are waiting for formal identification.

Officers from Met Police are now working to establish the full circumstances of what happened but the incident is not being treated as suspicious and there have been no arrests.

Road closures were put in place in Dollis Hill Avenue, a police spokesman said.

The investigation is now being led by the Roads and Transport Policing Command with support from the Health and Safety Executive's Office and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to come forward and call police on 101 quoting 2122 or 14 May.