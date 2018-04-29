The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman has died after being rescued from a large fire which tore through a flat in Pinner on Saturday night (April 28).

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters were called at around 9.50pm to a flat fire in Mercer Place.

A woman and two men were rescued from the block of flat's internal staircase by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

Sadly, the woman was later pronounced dead by the London Ambulance Service.

Around half of the flat was damaged in the fire, a spokesman for London Fire Brigade said.

He added: “Four fire engines from Harrow, Hillingdon and Northolt fire stations attended the incident. The Brigade was called at 9.50pm and the fire was under control at 11.46pm."

The cause is under investigation.