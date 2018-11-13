Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 26-year-old woman has died in a car crash in Enfield overnight.

Emergency services were called at 11.55pm on Monday (November 12) to reports of a car in collision with a tree on the south bank carriage way in Enfield.

Metropolitan Police officers, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS), London’s Air Ambulance and London’s Fire Brigade, all responded to the crash.

The female driver, aged 26, was pronounced dead at the scene, police have confirmed.

"Her next-of-kin are aware," a spokesman for the Met added.

A 28-year-old man, who was in a separate vehicle which was found close to the scene, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He is in custody at a north London police station.

Road closures remain in place while police work at the scene.