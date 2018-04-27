The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young woman confronted a gang of teenagers assaulting a man - only to have them turn on her and rip her hair out.

The 21-year-old victim was boarding a southbound Victoria line train at Oxford Circus Underground station with a friend when they witnessed an assault by a large group of teenagers on a man.

The woman and her friend followed the group and confronted them over their behaviour during the incident at 9.47pm on Friday, April 13.

During the exchange, the victim began filming several members of the group before one of the teenagers noticed this and turned on the woman.

(Image: British Transport Police)

The victim suffered "reddening to the skin on the side of her face and had large amounts of her hair pulled out", British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to as she may have information which could help with the investigation.

If you recognise her, or have any other information about the incident, please call the BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference 408 of 25/04/2018.