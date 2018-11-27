Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been charged with manslaughter and fraud after an 89-year-old was found dead at her home in Ealing.

Busisiwe Msipha, 37, of no fixed address, will appear at the Old Bailey on December 17 accused of killing the pensioner.

The alleged victim was found at a home in Corringway, just after 8.30am on Saturday, November 17, police have revealed today (Tuesday, November 27).

A post-mortem examination was carried out the following day but a cause of death could not be established and further tests are being carried out, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Msipha, who knew the woman who died, was charged that day and appeared at Ealing Magistrates' Court on November 20.

The next of kin of the woman who died - who has not yet been named by police - have been informed of her death.