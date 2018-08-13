Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been charged by police after a mother and baby were abused and threatened on board a Tube train.

The mother and baby, which was in a pram, were boarding a Central line train during rush hour at Bank station when the baby accidentally kicked another passenger getting on the train.

This sparked an argument in which the passenger allegedly shouted and hurled abuse at the mother and demanded that she apologise for her baby's actions.

In a CCTV appeal, British Transport Police said that members of the public on the packed train on July 18 had tried to step in to the mother's aid but the suspect allegedly indicated that she had a knife in her purse.

The situation escalated to the extent that by the next stop at St Pauls, a member of Underground staff noticed the commotion and moved the mother and baby on to a different carriage.

Witnesses on the carriage told police that even after the mother had left, the suspect had been shouting and verbally abusing the people who had tried to step in to the aid of the mother.

Millicent Barnes, a 21-year-old from Commercial Road, Peckham, was charged with a public order offence after being identified from a CCTV appeal.

She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 28.