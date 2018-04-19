The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at The Castle pub in Harrow on Wednesday evening (April 18).

Police were called to the pub in West Street at around 7.20pm, to reports of an incident where a glass had reportedly been thrown at bar staff.

Officers arrested a woman on suspicion of assault and being drunk and disorderly.

She remained in custody at a west London police station on Wednesday night.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service were also called and took an intoxicated man to hospital, police told getwestlondon.

Photos from the scene showed two police cars and an ambulance outside the pub while emergency services dealt with the incident.

