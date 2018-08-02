The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 39-year-old woman suspected of posing as a Grenfell Tower fire survivor to access money intended for survivors of the tragedy has been arrested by police.

The alleged fraudster was arrested by Metropolitan Police on Wednesday (August 1) on suspicion of obtaining money intended for the families of Grenfell victims and survivors despite being unaffected by the devastating fire herself.

A Met Police spokesman said: "A 39-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and was subsequently bailed to return on a date in late August pending further enquiries.

"She is alleged to have fraudulently obtained money intended for those affected by the tragedy while being neither a survivor nor a bereaved family member herself."

(Image: PA)

The arrest follows a string of fraud convictions which have emerged in the wake of the tower block inferno which killed 71 people on June 14 last year.

Tommy Brooks, 52, and Elaine Douglas, 51, were locked away in July after falsely claiming their home was destroyed in the tower block blaze to fraudulently claim £125,000 in financial support.

Dawn raids at 11 west London addresses in June led to nine being arrested on suspicion of falsely claiming they were from Grenfell Tower to fraudulently gain access to money meant for survivors.