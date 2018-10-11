Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman in her 60s has been seriously injured after being hit by a hoarding in King Street, Hammersmith.

Reports suggest the woman was struck outside the H&M store, near the entrance to the Kings Mall shopping centre.

She was rushed to a major trauma centre by the London Ambulance Service after her legs were injured by the falling hoarding.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene of the incident at 10.38am this morning (Thursday, October 11).

The woman received treatment for her injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said that the woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Health and Safety Executive, which regulates workplace safety across the UK, has been notified of the incident by police.

The spokeswoman said: "Shortly after 10.43 we were alerted to an incident in King Street.

"A woman in her 60s was treated by the London Ambulance Service for injuries to her legs.

"It is believed the woman was injured by a fallen wooden hoarding. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive has been informed."