The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bus driver took one look at a 60-year-old pedestrian he had allegedly knocked over and drove off, leaving her struggling to move on the ground.

And not one person called an ambulance or helped her up for a whole 10 minutes, according to a relative.

Ela Suwala, from Acton, had been on her way to work on Wednesday morning (January 24) when a 440 bus allegedly collided with her.

The mum, 60, crossed the road at a zebra crossing in High Street, Acton, at around 6.20am when she was knocked over by the bus, it is claimed.

Her daughter Kinga told getwestlondon: "He just hit her, opened the window, he looked at her and just closed the window again and drove off!

"I was so shocked when she told me, not one person came to help her or called an ambulance.

(Image: Google Maps)

"Finally after ten minutes an English guy helped her up.

"She called me and straight away I was trying to find her. She was in shock and has lots of bruises and was bleeding, and she's in crutches now.

(Image: Kinga Suwala)

"I was in the hospital with her, nothing's broken but she's going to have a lot of bruises in about two days."

Kinga accompanied her mother to Charing Cross Hospital for treatment, who left needing a crutch to walk.

The 440 bus allegedly involved in the incident was said to be travelling towards Stonebridge.

The driver of the bus was described as a black male, wearing glasses and a hat.

(Image: Kinga Suwala)

Kinga attended Acton police station on the same day and is currently seeking to formally report the matter.

Transport for London has been contacted for comment.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.