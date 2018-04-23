The video will start in 8 Cancel

A female pedestrian is in hospital with leg injuries after a hit and run in Harrow on Monday (April 23).

Police were called at 1.52pm to a report of a car colliding with a pedestrian in Cecil Road.

The vehicle "made off from the scene" after the crash, a police spokesman told getwestlondon.

The female pedestrian, a woman believed to be in her 40s, suffered leg injuries and was rushed to a central London hospital. Her injuries are "not believed to be life-threatening".

The car and the driver have not been traced and there have been no arrests at this stage.

If you have any information about this collision, call police on 101 quoting 3659/23APR.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you would prefer not to give your name.