A woman aged in her 30s has been airlifted to hospital with head injuries after a crash involving a pedestrian and a white van in Wealdstone.

Emergency services, including one of London's Air Ambulance helicopters, rushed to the scene of the crash in Byron Road on Wednesday morning (April 18).

A female pedestrian was left suffering head injuries, with medics attending to her within four minutes and she was taken to a north London hospital.

A spokesman for London Ambulance Service (LAS) said: "We were called at 9.04am [on April 18] to Byron Road, Harrow , to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

"We sent an incident response officer, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew. London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched by helicopter. The first crew was on scene in less than four minutes.

"We treated a woman at the scene for head injuries and she was taken by air to hospital."

An air ambulance landed in Bryon Recreation Ground following the incident.

Posting on Twitter, Harrow Police called the incident a "serious road traffic collision" and road closures were in place while an investigation was carried out.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended. The female pedestrian, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to a north London hospital.

"We await an update on her condition. The driver of the van stopped at the scene. Enquiries continue."

Byron Road was closed in both directions following the incident.

