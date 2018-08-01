The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are urgently appealing for witnesses to come forward after a teenage boy was stabbed on a West Drayton street in the middle of the afternoon.

The boy, who is in his late teens, was discovered "lying in a pool of blood" by a member of the public in Warwick Road at around 2pm on Tuesday (July 31).

The Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance attended the incident near West Drayton railway station.

The boy, who was reportedly stabbed in the back, was rushed to hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 2.10pm on Tuesday to reports of a male stabbed at West Drayton railway station.

(Image: @talullahland)

"The male aged in his late teens has been taken to a central London hospital."

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and a day on from the attack Hillingdon Police are urging witnesses to come forward.

In a public appeal on Twitter a Hillingdon police spokesman wrote: "Detectives are appealing for witnesses regarding a stabbing in Warwick Road, West Drayton at 2.11pm on Tuesday, July 31. Did you witness the incident?"

*Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the West Area CID on 0208 246 1524 and quote CAD 4434/31Jul or give Crimestoppers a call on 0800 555 111.