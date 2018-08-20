Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are urging witnesses to a fatal M25 crash to come forward after an 18-year-old boy lost his life, stating they are particularly looking to speak to those in three specific vehicles seen on CCTV near the crash, as well as anyone with dashcam footage.

There were four people in the car, a red Peugeot 3008, when it collided with a safety barrier clockwise at junction 18, for Rickmansworth and Chorleywood just before 7.30am.

The 18-year-old who was sat in the rear of the car was the only victim, while a 11-year-old boy, a woman in her 30s and the male driver in his 30s all escaped without serious injuries.

The reason for the crash is still being investigated by police who have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A Herts police spokeswoman said: "Officers investigating a fatal collision on the M25 are appealing for information and witnesses.

"It happened clockwise at junction 18, for Rickmansworth and Chorleywood, just after 7.30am today (Monday, August 20). For reasons unknown at this time, a red Peugeot 3008 was in collision with a barrier between the main carriageway and the slip road.

"As a result of the collision one of the rear passengers – an 18-year-old man – suffered serious injuries and despite paramedics’ best efforts, sadly passed away at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers. Two of the other three passengers – a woman in her 30s and an 11-year-old boy – were not injured.

"The driver, a man in his 30s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment. The motorway was closed between junctions 17 and 18 until 1pm today to allow emergency services to work at the scene, and for officers to conduct a thorough investigation at the collision site."

(Image: Craig Streepson)

Part of the M25 was in gridlock following the collision with hundreds of motorists stuck in standstill traffic for hours.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Police Sergeant James Wood, said: “This is a very upsetting incident in which a young man has sadly lost his life, and our thoughts are very much with his family at this difficult time.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the collision, and as part of that we are appealing to the public for information.

"The motorway would have been very busy at this time of day, with many people commuting to and from work. The collision is likely to have been witnessed by a number of people and we are very keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or saw the vehicle prior to or following the incident.We have also reviewed CCTV of the collision scene and have identified three vehicles that we are keen to trace as we believe their drivers or passengers may have witnessed what happened."

He added: “The footage is not of sufficient quality to see the registration plates so we are releasing the following descriptions of the vehicles we would like to trace."

(Image: Highways England)

Herts Police want to trace the following vehicles whose drivers may have information about the M25 crash

The first is an articulated lorry with a light-coloured cab, green side curtains and white rear doors

The second is another articulated lorry cab with a flatbed on the rear, which was carrying a number of dark red building bags

The third is a 3.5 tonne flatbed truck with a high level rail or cage. Police believe it’s either a Ford Transit or Iveco style with lift up panels at the rear.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was driving a vehicle which matches any of these descriptions and who was travelling clockwise near to junction 18 of the M25 this morning.

Sergeant James Wood, said: “If your vehicle is fitted with a dash cam and you were travelling clockwise on the motorway near to junction 18 at around 7.30am this morning, we would also like to hear from you as you may have captured these vehicles in the vicinity, as well as further information vital to the investigation."

Anyone with information they think could be helpfull is urged to email the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit on FCIUsouth@Herts.pnn.police.uk, report online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 126 of August 20.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers

anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at

www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.