The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is believed "multiple suspects" were involved in a shooting in Stonebridge last night that left a 24-year-old man fighting for his life in hospital.

Police are appealing for information after a young man was gunned down in Lawrence Avenue, near Harlesden Station shortly after 8.30pm.

Officers remain at the scene investigating the shooting on Friday.

Police believe "multiple suspects were involved" in the incident and urge anyone who may have witnessed the attack to come forward.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at approximately 8.43pm to reports of a man suffering from gunshot injuries on Lawrence Avenue, Brent .

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

"The injured 24-year-old man was taken to a central London hospital by LAS where he remains in a critical condition."

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Lee Janes of Trident and Area Crime Comand said: "I want to assure the community that we are doing everything we can to catch those responsible.

"At this early stage we believe multiple suspects were involved and are retaining an open mind as to any motive".

(Image: Google)

"I know there were many witnesses at the scene and I would urge anyone, who hasn't come forward already, to get in touch."

Another young man was stabbed in Brent less than two hours later near Tokyngton Recreation Ground. He is also fighting for his life in hospital on Friday (June 1).

Police are investigating whether the shooting and are connected.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call Trident officers by calling 101 and quoting CAD 7921/31MAY. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.