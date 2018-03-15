Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Somali teenager has been left with life changing injuries after he was punched repeatedly by a man who had told him to “go back to your home country”.

Police are appealing to speak to witnesses to the racially-aggravated GBH in Hayes who left the scene before giving accounts to officers.

They on Thursday (March 15) released an image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the matter.

The 19-year-old victim had been travelling in a Route 427 bus in the early hours of October 22 last year when the attack occurred.

He got off at the Hayes End bus stop in Uxbridge Road at 12.35am with another passenger who had been racially abusive to him and others.

The victim was then subjected to an unprovoked attack where he was punched several times in the face and left with damage to his right eye, nose and face.

Scotland Yard say several witnesses at the bus stop watched but did not stay to give police details.

The suspect then walked off when challenged by members of the public in a passing vehicle, with the victim taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

(Image: Met Police)

A man officers would like to speak to is described as a stocky black man, 5ft 6ins tall with a grey hat and short beard wearing a black hooded coat over a light coloured shirt, blue jeans and dark coloured trainers.

Detective Constable Sarah Bunting, said: "This was a sudden, unprovoked attack on a man who stepped off the bus to make his way home. The suspect racially abused him and then assaulted him .

"We are now releasing images of a man that we want to speak to as part of our ongoing inquiry. If you recognise him, we would urge you to get in touch."

If you know who the man pictured is, or you witnessed the assault or have any information that could assist police, please call 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

