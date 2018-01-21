The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London's first riverside forest is returning to Fulham in February due to popular demand.

Winterland London is back from February 2 to March 10 at Albert Wharf complete with a string of new attractions.

They include a bespoke karaoke booth and special romantic Valentine's igloo packages.

Winterland attracted thousands of guests during its initial run from November to Christmas.

It followed hot on the heels of the successful Neverland London, which saw the same stretch of the river transformed into a beachside venue last summer.

Winterland will have resident DJs on hand every night to mix up the dancefloor from 7pm onwards.

(Image: Keaton Chau)

It boasts an amazing snow-clad adult playground, featuring four fantastic curling lanes where guests can try their hand at a Winter Olympics favourite, neon-lit mini golf, beer and prosecco pong for a wintery spin on the classic college drinking game, and table tennis for those who want to keep fit whatever the weather.

New for February is Winterland's very own karaoke booth, where visitors can belt out the best of old and new classics to their hearts content - a perfect way to stay warm!

(Image: Nicholas Matthews Photography)

It will be offering special packages on its igloos for Valentine's Day for those lovebirds wanting to cosy up in style, as well as birthday packages of fondue and booze, including a dedicated butler on hand to keep glasses topped up at all times.

Entry to Winterland starts at £5 with a licensed bar, street food, heated seating and the enchanted forest.

(Image: Winterland London)

Private hire and dining bookings available.

Winterland will be open on Thursday and Fridays from 6pm to 11pm and Saturdays from 2pm - 11pm.

Further information via www.winterlandlondon.com and get tickets via Design My Night here – all activities, karaoke and curling are separate with tickets available here.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.