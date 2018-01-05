The video will start in 8 Cancel

A West Drayton man has been charged with three counts of grievous bodily harm after an alleged stabbing outside Winkers nightclub.

Three men were allegedly stabbed at around 3am on New Year’s Day (January 1) outside the popular nightclub in Chalfont St Peter.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Two of the victims remain in hospital at this time, their injuries are not-life threatening.

"The third victim was discharged from hospital following treatment."

Louie Sabba, 18, of Fairway Avenue, West Drayton, was charged by Thames Valley Police on Tuesday (January 2).

He appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court the same day and was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on January 30.

(Image: Google Maps)

A 17-year-old, from the Hillingdon borough, who was arrested on suspicion of GBH has been released under investigation.

A 22-year-old man from Chesham, who was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapons, has been released under investigation.

