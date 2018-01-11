The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has is being treated by paramedics after falling out of a first-floor window in Ruislip on Thursday (January 11).

At around 10.15am, Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were called to reports of a man who had fallen from the first floor in Wiltshire Lane.

The man was trying to help a neighbour who was locked out, a police spokesman said.

London Fire Brigade also attended alongside a Met Police XHERT unit, a team of specially trained medics who provide life-saving medical care in hazardous environments.

A spokesman for Hillingdon MPS said on Twitter: “#XHERT4 are on scene with London Ambulance Service and London Fire and a dog van from Met task force.

“A male [has] fallen out of a first-floor window while trying to help a neighbour who was locked out in Wiltshire Lane, Ruislip.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .